New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): India has exported a total of 1,240.6 million dollar Ayush and Herbal products in last two years (2021-2022 to 2022-23), the Central government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

A total of 612.1 million dollar Ayush and Herbal products were exported in 2021-2022 while 628.25 million dollar Ayush and Herbal products were exported in 2022-2023, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal informed through a written reply in the Upper House while responding to the query of a member.

Citing the data provided by India Exim Bank, the Minister said Ayush and Herbal products are exported in different dosage forms such as tablets, powder, gel, ghee, paste, pills, eyedrops, nasal drops, body lotions, skin and hair care products.

The Minister also said that "India’s exports of Ayush and herbal products have witnessed an increased growth during the last few years."

Asked by MP Kartikeya Sharma about the schemes being implemented by the government and proposal for the future to increase the export of Ayurvedic medicines, Sonowal said "Several schemes are being implemented by government to increase the export of Ayush and herbal products".

"The Ministry has developed a Central Sector Scheme for Promotion of International Co-operation in Ayush (IC Scheme) under which the Ministry of Ayush provides incentives to drug manufacturers, entrepreneurs, Ayush institutions and Hospitals for international propagation of Ayush by participating in international exhibitions, trade fairs and road shows, and registration of Ayush products (Market Authorisation) at regulatory bodies of different countries for export; support for international market development and Ayush promotion-related activities," said the Minister.

Ministry of Ayush has signed 24 Country-to-Country MoUs, 46 Institute level MoUs, 15 Chair MoUs with different countries and has established 39 Ayush Information Cells in 35 foreign nations to enhance the export of Ayush and herbal products, he said.

"Ministry of Ayush and other Ministries such as the Department of Commerce, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare all are engaged in bilateral and multilateral dialogue with different countries and forums like G20, SCO, and ASEAN," the Minister said.

The Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) has been registered under section 8(4) of the Companies Act 2013 on January 4 last year under the Ministry of Ayush in support of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to tackle the obstacles for registration of Ayush products abroad, undertaking of market studies and research activities abroad.

"Currently, AYUSHEXCIL has been included in Appendix 2T of FTP (Foreign Trade Policy), 2023 for issuing RCMC (Registration-Cum Membership Certificate) for specified items, with immediate effect." (ANI)

