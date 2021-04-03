New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) India expressed grief on Saturday over the death of around 50 people in a train accident in Taiwan that is said to be the country's deadliest rail crash in decades.

India also conveyed condolences to the families of the victims.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the railway accident in Taiwan. Our deepest condolences to the families. And our prayers for the early recovery of the injured," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a tweet.

According to reports, the express train was going from the capital city of Taipei to the southeastern Taiwanese city of Taitung on Friday and it crashed inside a tunnel.

At least 50 people were reportedly killed and over 150 injured in the accident.

Responding to the MEA's message, the foreign ministry of Taiwan thanked it for the "expression of sentiment and support".

"Thank you @MEAIndia for the expression of sentiment & support. This genuinely friendly gesture will touch the people, & bring Taiwan & India closer in a real & lasting manner," it wrote on Twitter.

India does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but both sides have trade and people-to-people ties.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

