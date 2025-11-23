Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed the remarks made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, and said that people like former President Abdul Kalam should be presented as an "icon" for the Muslims community.

"India had a President like Abdul Kalam, who is a true icon for the Muslim community. We bow our heads in respect to him. He always lived his life with his head held high; he should be presented as a role model," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain described Madani's remarks as "irresponsible" and said they were particularly unexpected from an organisation with a historic legacy.

"Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind was part of India's independence movement, and we did not expect a statement of such stature from them," Hussain said in a public response.

Hussain asserted that the statement was misleading and did not reflect the opportunities available to Indian Muslims under the Constitution.

"An Indian Muslim can be India's President, can be the captain of the Indian hockey team, or can be a Chief Justice of India. An Indian Muslim rightfully has the opportunity to attain any position that the Constitution grants him," he said.

Arshad Madani on Saturday expressed concerns about the challenges faced by Muslims, highlighting what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University.

He contrasted the situation in India with the election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zahran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan), to counter the notion that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren".

He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and if they become "they will be sent to jail," while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack.

"The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.

Additionally, Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that they (muslim) never raise their heads." (ANI)

