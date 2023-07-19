Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday expressed confidence in the new Opposition alliance and said that 'India' is the new voice of the people of the country.

Opposition parties on Tuesday declared that their alliance to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would be called "I.N.D.I.A." - an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Talking to the media, Aaditya said, "Yesterday's meeting was crucial, everyone was united to save democracy which is in danger and India will win. This is the new voice and it is the voice of the people of the country."

Aaditya Thackeray said, "They don't accept our India. They are making this statement because they want to make India, Pakistan"..

Following the announcement of the name of the alliance, BJP leader Advocate Ashutosh Dubey on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India against the renaming of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) saying that it "appears to be using the name of our nation as a mere tool to gain power."

Speaking on the topics raised in the Maharashtra assembly, Thackeray said that the alleged furniture scam was also questioned inside the assembly and this case should be investigated through Lokayukta.

"The furniture scam was questioned inside the assembly but we got different answers. Part of this scam can also be on BMC, in this case, it should be investigated through Lokayukta, as well as cancel the tender and stop the work tender," he said.

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature began in Mumbai on Monday. The three-week session would be held from Monday (July 17) till August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point. (ANI)

