By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): In joint cooperation between Israel and India, rapid tests are being developed which will provide results in less than 30 seconds if successful.

Also Read | Unlock 3 | Punjab Govt Allows Gyms to Re-Open From August 5, Night Curfew Timing Reduced: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

Trials started three days ago at a special testing site at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. It has been developed jointly in cooperation with DRDD Ministry of Defence Israel and DRDO, CSIR and PSA, India and coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel and India.

Four different kinds of simple, non-invasive technologies have been used in the trials, which includes a voice test (that uses artificial intelligence to identify changes in the patient's voice), a breath analyser test (which requires patient to blow into a tube and detects virus using terra-hertz waves), isothermal testing (that enables identification of the virus in a saliva sample), and a test using Polyamino acids (that seeks to isolate proteins related to COVID-19).

Also Read | International Commercial Passenger Flights to Remain Suspended Till August 31: DGCA.

While speaking with ANI, Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India said, "With the outbreak of the pandemic, our two Prime Ministers had some conversations and decided to corporate into joint research and find a solution for Covid-19. This scientific cooperation will give results within a few seconds, and if successful this research will be a revolution."

"Other than a cooperating and joint venture, other initiatives are also there such as agriculture water science technology. Just two weeks ago, we signed an MoU in cybersecurity," Malka added.

The special flights that came from Israel three days ago had a delegation of scientists who bought with them medical equipment with cutting edge technologies to fight Covid-19. 83 advance respirators were also bought with a special waiver.

"When this pandemic broke out India helped Israel to evacuate thousands of Israelis stranded all over. India supplied Israel medicines, the raw material for medicine and whatever was needed. This is how good friendship is," added Malka.

K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor from the Prime Minister of India's office (PMO) told, "Science and technology have come to public level as it should. The speed with which science and technology have come for public health is amazing. The collaboration between Israel and India is stunning."

Raghava, in addition, stated, "Israel and India share collaborations in every area of science. The friendship and trust our countries have developed over the years have improved the ongoing studies' speed and quality. I am sure that some of these will be successful and result in great value to our countries and humanity."

These trials are a part of a multi-pronged mission visiting India from Israel to cooperate on COVID-19 research and development, further cementing the strategic relationship between the two nations.

Results are expected to be available within two weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)