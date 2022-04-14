New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): India logged 1,007 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.23 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 818 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,06,228. The recovery rate currently is 98.76 per cent.

As many as 4,34,877 samples were tested on Wednesday. The total number of COVID tests conducted in the country so far is 83.08 crore. The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.25 per cent.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 14,48,876 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccine doses jabbed in the country under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive reached 1,86,22,76,304. (ANI)

