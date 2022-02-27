New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): India reported 10,273 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 1 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, As many as 243 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from COVID-19 in the country to 5,13,724.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,11,472, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the total number of cases. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.26 per cent.

As many as 20,439 patients recovered during this period taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the onset of the pandemic in the country to 4,22,90,921. The recovery rate in the country is 98.54 per cent.

As many as 76,67,57,518 samples have been tested in the country so far since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,22,204 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, as many as 24,05,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of vaccinations to 1,77,44,08,129 under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. (ANI)

