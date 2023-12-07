New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) India logged 121 new coronavirus infections in a day while active cases have been recorded at 633, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,305, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy Swearing-In Ceremony Today: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Reach Hyderabad for Otha-Taking Ceremony (Watch Video).

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,02,561).

While the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,623, the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The Case fatality rate is 1.19 per cent.

Also Read | Karnataka Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Girl and Man Burnt Alive After Tipper Collides With Car in Belagavi District (Watch Video).

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)