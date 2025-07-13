New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) India looks full of ambition, fearless, confident and full of pride from space, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said on Sunday.

"Even today, Bharat looks 'saare jahan se accha' from above," Shukla said reprising the iconic words of India's first astronaut Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Shukla was speaking at a farewell ceremony for Axiom-4 mission astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) who are set to begin their return journey to Earth on Monday.

"It almost seems magical to me... It has been a fantastic journey for me," Shukla said of his stay at the ISS which began on June 26.

The Indian astronaut said he was taking with him a lot of memories and learning that he will share with his countrymen.

The Axiom-4 mission undocks from the ISS on Monday and is expected to splash down off the California coast on Tuesday.

