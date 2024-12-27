New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said that India has lost a multifaceted personality who earned a global recognition.

"Today I have the conviction to say that more than a former Prime Minister, India has lost a multifaceted personality… an academician who earned global recognition, an economist who went down in history for giving a different turn to economic culture in India," he said in a post on X.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies at 92: President Droupadi Murmu Mourns Former PM's Demise, Says 'He Will Always Be Remembered for His Service to the Nation'.

The Union Minister of State for Personnel said that Manmohan Singh was a statesman who for 10 years presided over a "Congress-led government blemished with a series of scams & scandals" and yet there was "never a single insinuation on him".

The minister remembered the former PM as "a thorough gentleman who would, despite the constraints of protocol, choose to walk out to the road to see off his personal guests".

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Kapil Sharma Shares Throwback Picture From His Meeting With Former Prime Minister of India.

"...May I say this with all the humility at my command, on one occasion, I too was privileged to receive this courtesy from him, much to my embarrassment," the minister said.

Ex-PM Singh breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. He was 92.

"Hailing from district Jhelum, now in Pakistan, Dr Manmohan Singh was among the last iconic leaders groomed through the eventful period of the Partition of Indian subcontinent," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)