New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The seventh edition of Asia’s premier digital technology exhibition, India Mobile Congress (IMC), co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) will be held from October 27-29 in the national capital, an official statement said on Wednesday.

With the theme of ‘Global Digital Innovation’, IMC is an ideal meeting point and showcase for industry, government, academics and other key stakeholders in the technology ecosystem.

The prestigious IMC 2023 event will witness around 1,00,000 Plus participants, 5,000 Plus CXO-level delegates, 350 Plus speakers, and 400 Plus exhibitors.

Since its inception in 2017, IMC has promoted India's positioning and serves as a key forum for global thought leaders to design the next wave of digital innovation, with India leading the charge. Last year, IMC received an overwhelming response from the industry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching 5G in India.

This year, the key programs will put the spotlight on 6G, advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of AI in telecommunications and other domains, Edge Computing, Industry 4.0, and the emergence of India Stack. IMC 2023 would also widen to related technology domains such as Broadcast, Sat-Com, Manufacturing, and Semiconductors through partnerships with various associations such as Elecina, IESA, ISpA, DFI and others. IMC 2023 also planned to introduce several B2G & B2B Forums and Industry Round Tables, Big university and student engagement, and Global buyer forums.

COAI Chairman PK Mittal welcomed the gathering on this occasion and assured that this year Asia's largest telecom event would be a significant milestone for India's rapidly advancing tech industry.

The India Mobile Congress 2023, will signify the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to promote India's pivotal role in the digital revolution impacting every sector globally. This includes pioneering breakthroughs in 5G, 6G, broadcasting, satellite, semiconductor, drone, devices, and green technologies.

Moreover, this year IMC is introducing Aspire, the grand Start-Up event that will place significant emphasis on igniting the future of entrepreneurship growth among young innovators and industry delegates in the telecom and other digital domains. The primary objective of Aspire will revolve around delivering an unparalleled experience, incorporating various sections such as an Investor zone, pitching zone, workshop zone, and networking zone. (ANI)

