New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held a bilateral meeting on Monday and witnessed the signing of multiple agreements between the two countries.

Highlighting the contribution of the Indian community towards economic and social development in New Zealand, PM Modi said that the two countries have decided to work on formulating an agreement to deal with the issue of illegal migration and to ease the mobility of skilled workers

"The Indian community residing in New Zealand is contributing positively to the economic and social development. We have decided to work on formulating an agreement to deal with the issue of illegal migration and to ease the mobility of skilled workers," PM Modi said in a joint press conference.

Praising Luxon's affection for the Indian community residing in New Zealand, the Prime Minister said that the country was glad to have a "young leader" like him as the chief guest for the Raisina Dialogue.

"I welcome PM Luxon and his cabinet to India. PM Luxon is connected to India. We saw how he celebrated Holi recently. His affection towards people of Indian origin living in New Zealand can be witnessed as a community delegation has also accompanied him here. We are happy that a young leader like him is our chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue 2025," PM Modi said.

Prior to this, both PM Modi and New Zealand PM held delegation level talks at the Hyderabad House.

Luxon had arrived in the city on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India. Earlier this morning the New Zealand PM paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The meeting comes amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders set to discuss economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security. The visit has already seen the announcement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

During his visit, Luxon emphasised New Zealand's commitment to deepening ties with India, calling the Indian government "incredibly generous and very welcoming."

He highlighted that he has brought the largest-ever delegation of business and community leaders to accompany a New Zealand Prime Minister on a foreign trip, underscoring the importance of strengthening economic and cultural ties. Speaking to reporters, Luxon stressed the immense potential in India-New Zealand relations and how trade expansion would benefit the New Zealand economy.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who appreciated his commitment to strengthening India-New Zealand relations.

Luxon is set to be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi. (ANI)

