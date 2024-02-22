New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI)

The India-Nordic-Baltic Eight meeting was held on Thursday on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue here with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying the exchange of perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues was extremely useful.

Also Read | Air India's New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft To Be Equipped With RTX Collins Aerospace's Advanced Avionics Hardware Suite: Report.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was pleased to host the India-Nordic-Baltic 8 meeting and thanked the foreign ministers of Sweden (Tobias Billström), Finland (Elina Valtonen), Denmark (Lars Løkke Rasmussen), Estonia (Margus Tsahkna), Latvia Krisjanis Karins, and representatives of Norway, Iceland and Lithuania for joining.

"Clean and green technologies, digital and cyber cooperation, high quality skills and global supply chains hold great promise for our future endeavors," the minister said.

Also Read | 'Hurts To See Them So Mercilessly Torn Apart': Anand Mahindra on Video of Dismantling Truck (See Post).

The exchange of perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues was extremely useful, Jaishankar said.

In another post, the EAM said he was delighted to unveil the logo celebrating 75 years of India-Finland diplomatic ties along with that country's foreign minister Valtonen.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, Jaishankar also met Juraj Blanár of Slovak Republic, who is on his first visit to India.

"Reviewed the status of our bilateral relationship. Look forward to deeper collaboration in bilateral and regional formats," Jaishankar said on X.

The external affairs minister also expressed happiness at meeting Ghana Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

"Assessed the progress of our bilateral cooperation especially development partnership. Also spoke about the need to reform the Commonwealth," Jaishankar said after the meeting.

Jaishankar also met Tanzania Foreign Minister January Makamba, World Economic Forum President Borge Brende, Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani and Panama foreign minister Janaina Tewaney Mencom.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Deepening the India-Denmark partnership through new ideas on health, education and maritime collaboration. A really productive conversation with the foreign minister of Denmark."

"Signed a Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement. And unveiled the logo commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations," Jaishankar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)