New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks between India and Pakistan are scheduled to be held on Monday evening, sources said.

Earlier, the two DGMOs were scheduled to hold talks at 12 noon following their conversation on Saturday.

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Lt Gen Ghai said.

"However, disappointingly, expectedly, it took only a couple of hours for the Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross-border and across the Line of Control (LoC) firing, followed by drone intrusions last night and in the early hours of today. These violations were responded to robustly," he added.

Lt Gen Ghai said his counterpart was informed about the violations through a hotline message. India made its intent clear that it would respond to the same "fiercely" if repeated, for which the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the Army Commanders.

The press conference was also addressed by Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

