Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) Acting British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata Peter Cook on Wednesday said that he is happy to learn that India has taken progressive and advanced steps to help women entrepreneurs and scientists to be more active.

He said that the country has also taken steps to look at intellectual property as an important step in building the success of those women.

Speaking at an event here to mark World Intellectual Property Day, he said that he was pleased that India has made huge strides in not only engineering and other key sectors but also in handicrafts and textiles where women have a strong traditional contribution.

Cook said that he was very impressed to learn that "India has taken a number of quite progressive and advanced steps to help the women entrepreneurs and women scientists to be more active."

Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Chairman Arun Garodia said that the past few years have seen the growth of women entrepreneurs and their success in India.

"Over 20 per cent of MSMEs are owned by women entrepreneurs and 50 per cent of India's startup ecosystem is empowered by women," he said while addressing the event, in which several women entrepreneurs were present physically and virtually.

Garodia said that it is important for business owners to understand the importance of intellectual property in order to effectively protect their company's assets.

"In recent times, awareness for legal protection of intellectual property has increased immensely," he said.

