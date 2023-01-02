New Delhi, January 2: India recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. With the new cases, the number of active cases in India now stands at 2,670.

In the country, 207 people also recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,41,45,445 with a recovery rate of 98.8 percent. 92,955 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to Health ministry data. COVID-19 Third Wave Coming? Next 40 Days Crucial As India May See Surge in Coronavirus Cases in January 2023, Say Official Sources.

The country recorded 265 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday according to a statement from the ministry of health and family welfare The ministry said that 6,675 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of vaccinations to 220.1 cr. Of this, 95.13 cr second dose and 22.41 cr precaution doses were administered in the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Amid the global surge of infection from the Covid-19 virus, all international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, said Union Health Ministry sources on Thursday, December 29. COVID-19 Surge: India Records 265 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all states and Union Territories in case of another wave.

A recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, because of BF.7 variant which is believed to be the major factor behind the surge including in countries like China and the US.

