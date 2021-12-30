New Delhi, December 30: India has reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The tally of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the country has gone up to 961 with maximum cases were reported from Delhi (263) and Maharashtra (252).

Also Read | Vivo V23e India Launch Likely To Take Place in February 2022, Check Expected Prices Here.

With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,822,040 while the death toll has mounted to 4,80,860.

The ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 82,402 constituting 0.24 per cent of the total cases.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Pithoragarh.

As many as 7,486 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,58,778.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.38 per cent. The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.76 per cent which remains lesser than 1 per cent for the last 46 days.

The daily positivity rate is 1.10 per cent which remains lesser than 2 per cent for the last 87 days.

The country has conducted as many as 67.64 crore COVID-19 tests so far.

The health ministry further said that a total of 961 Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far and 320 patients have been discharged or migrated or successfully treated so far.

Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (263) in India followed by Maharashtra (252), Gujarat (97), Rajasthan (69), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Tamil Nadu (45), Karnataka (34), Andhra Pradesh (16), Haryana (12), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (9), Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), with Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Punjab reporting 1 case each.

India has administered a total of 143.83 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,43,83,22,742 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 63,91,282 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)