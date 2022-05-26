New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): As many as 2,628 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 15,414, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.58 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.51 per cent.

According to the health ministry, India's COVID recoveries reached 4,26,04,881 with 2,167 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 192.82 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The ministry also informed that 4,52,580 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021 and the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccine free of cost. (ANI)

