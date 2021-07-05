New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India's cumulative active tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 4,82,071 on Monday with 39,796 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

The country continues to witness a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases as it has registered less than 40,000 cases again since June 29.

On June 29, India registered 37,566 new COVID-19 cases and 907 deaths.

As per the health bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, the national recovery rate now stands at 97.11 per cent and this is the ninth consecutive day when the country recorded less than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases.

With 42,352 recoveries in the last 24 hours, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 53rd consecutive day, it said.

The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.40 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 2.61 per cent.

As many as 15,22,504 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 41,97,77,457.

Around 35.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

