New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy on the occasion of Christmas.

The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

On the occasion, people offered prayers and lit candles at the St. John in the Wilderness Church in Dharamshala on the occasion of Christmas.

Priest Victor Khoji said that the lightning of candles sends a message that Jesus is the light of the world.

"By lighting the candles, we are sending a message that Jesus is the light of the world and Lord Jesus has said that we are also the light of the world...Many people believe that all prayers are answered here..." he said.

On Christmas Eve, prayers are being held at various churches nationwide. The Christ Church in Shimla, St. Mary's Cathedral Church in Ranchi, and St. Michael's Church in Mumbai held prayers on the occasion.

Devotees sang hymns and carols at the Church of Our Lady of Victories in Mumbai on the occasion of Christmas.

Fr. Calistus Fernandes extended Christmas wishes, saying that the festival spreads joy amongst people and reminds them that the Almighty is near them. He also stressed that Christianity does not force anyone to follow the religion, underlining that there is no forced conversion.

"Christmas is a joyous season for everyone. Singing carols, lighting candles, the celebrations all around, and the joy we experience represent the inner happiness that people need to understand that the Lord is near to us, so that we can become closer to God. That is the beauty of Christmas. Christianity does not force anyone to accept Christianity. I do not understand how the term forced conversion has come about. There is no forced conversion... Happy Christmas to all of you..." he said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar's Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Mary's Garrison Church in Jammu have also prepped up for the joyous festival on Christmas Eve.

Delhi's St. Thomas Church has been adorned with lights ahead of the festivities.

Bengaluru's St. Mary's Basilica Chu has been decorated with lights ahead of the festivities on the occasion of Christmas. People flocked to the church to offer prayers to Jesus Christ.

A prayer meeting was organised in a church in Noida on the eve of Christmas.

Our Lady Catholic Church of Siliguri and Vijayawada's St. Paul's Cathedral Church have also prepared to celebrate Christmas.

Kolkata's iconic Park Street decked up beautifully with lights, stars and Christmas cribs on the festive occasion.

In Tamil Nadu, the hundred-year-old Sacred Heart Cathedral, Wesley Church, and St. Stephen's Church in the Nilgiri district have been decorated with lights. St Mary's Cathedral Church in Madurai is also shining bright, decorated in Christmas lights.

People offered midnight mass prayers at the Santhome Cathedral Basilica in Chennai, the Catholic Cathedral Church in Guwahati, and at the Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa.

Additionally, people sang hymns and carols at the historic St. Mary's Basilica in Secunderabad on the eve of Christmas and set the Christmas vibe.

Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony.

On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season. Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and holds special significance for Christians. (ANI)

