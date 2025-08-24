New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is set to achieve a milestone by exporting electric vehicles to 100 countries.

Addressing the ET World Leaders Forum 2025, PM Modi noted that research is a major pillar of the nation's progress.

He noted that while imported research may suffice for survival, it cannot fulfil India's aspirations.

He emphasised the need for urgency and a focused mindset in the field of research, highlighting that the government has worked swiftly to promote research and has continuously developed the necessary policies and platforms.

Pointing out that until 2014, India's automobile exports stood at approximately Rs 50,000 crore annually, PM Modi highlighted that today, India exports automobiles worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore in a year. He remarked that India has now begun exporting metro coaches, rail coaches, and rail locomotives.

"I want to tell you about another success of India. India is now going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world. A very big program related to this is also being held after 2 days on August 26," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that when the fundamentals of an economy are strong, its foundation is solid, then the impact is visible across all sectors. He recalled that he had discussed this in detail during his address on 15th August, and while he would not repeat those points, he stressed that the developments around and after Independence Day exemplify India's growth story. Shri Modi also highlighted that the latest data shows 22 lakh formal jobs were added to the EPFO database in the month of June 2025 alone--marking the highest ever for any single month.

PM Modi noted that India's retail inflation is at its lowest level since 2017, adding that India's foreign exchange reserves have reached an all-time high. The Prime Minister shared that in 2014, India's Solar PV Module Manufacturing Capacity was approximately 2.5 GW, and the latest figures show that this capacity has now reached the historic milestone of 100 GW.

He stated that Delhi Airport has joined the elite Hundred-Million-Plus Club of global airports with its annual passenger handling capacity now exceeds 100 million, placing it among only six airports worldwide in this exclusive group.

Underlining that a recent development has drawn significant attention--S&P Global Ratings has upgraded India's credit rating, the Prime Minister emphasized that such an upgrade has occurred after nearly two decades.

"India, through its resilience and strength, continues to be a source of global confidence. India, guided by the mantra of Reform, Perform, and Transform, is now in a position to help the world break free from the grip of slow growth," he added.

PM Modi said India is not a nation that enjoys throwing pebbles into stagnant waters, but one that has the strength to redirect fast-flowing currents.

"India, which follows the mantra of Reform, Perform, Transform, is today in a position to take the world out of slow growth rate. We are not the people who sit on the banks of stagnant water and throw pebbles. We are the people who can turn the fast-flowing stream," he said.

The Prime Minister concluded by recalling his address from the Red Fort, reaffirming that India now carries the capability to reshape even the course of time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)