New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India has surpassed China with the highest number of universities listed in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024 released on Wednesday.

The rankings show the highest number of 37 new entrants from India. Seven Indian universities are among the top 100 Asian universities.

India is now the most represented higher education system with 148 featured universities, according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2024. Compared to 148 Indian institutions, the number from China is 133 and Japan is 96.

IIT Bombay is the highest-ranked Indian institution and is placed 40th in Asia in the Quacquarelli Symonds University Rankings 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying thrust on the higher education system both in terms of its reach and quality and has said that the institutes in the country are making progress in terms of quality education, student-faculty ratio and reputation.

"Our education institutes have created an identity for themselves in the world. Our institutions are making rapid improvement in terms of quality education, student-faculty ratio and reputation," he said earlier.

There has been a significant improvement in India's presence in the QS rankings over the past nearly 10 years during the rule of the Modi government.

While 16 Indian institutions featured in QS Asia University Rankings in 2014, the number significantly expanded to 148 in 2023.

Even the past year has seen a significant improvement.

The QS Asia University list featured 111 Indian institutions in 2023 and the number has gone up to 148 in 2024.

In a speech at Delhi University in June this year, the Prime Minister emphasized that education is not merely a process of teaching but also a way of learning.

He talked about the flexibility in the new National Education Policy for selecting subjects and mentioned about the National Institutional Ranking Framework which is motivating the institutions to improve quality while also fostering a spirit of competitiveness.

The Prime Minister said that due to the futuristic educational policies and decisions, recognition of Indian universities is increasing and gave credit to the youth for the transformation.

According to QS Asia University Rankings 2024, IIT Bombay received an overall score of 67.2 out of 100, excelling in academic reputation (83.5) and employer reputation (96). In terms of faculty-student ratio, the score was 14.8, staff with PhD (100), and papers per faculty (95.7). IIT Bombay's staff with a PhD stood out as its strongest indicator.

According to the rankings, IIT Delhi is ranked 46th, IIT Madras holds the 53rd position, and IIT Kharagpur is positioned 59th. IISC Bangalore has secured the 58th rank.

QS World University Rankings is a portfolio of comparative university rankings compiled by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds. (ANI)

