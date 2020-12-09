New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) India takes pride in its democracy and the BJP will work through it to win the confidence of people, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday after NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's remarks were criticised by the opposition.

"India takes pride in its democracy. The people of the country love Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have reposed confidence in him and it is being seen on the ground as the BJP has won even in villages. We will work through democracy to win the confidence of the people," Prasad told reporters at a Cabinet briefing when asked about the remarks made by Kant.

He, however, said that the officer concerned has already clarified his statement.

Kant had at an event on Tuesday said it is difficult to carry out tough reforms in India and emphasised that more reforms are needed to make the country competitive in the global environment.

"Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done," Kant had said.

