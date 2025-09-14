Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Closing Ceremony of the joint military exercise between the Indian and Royal Thai Army, 'Exercise MAITREE-XIV', was held at the Foreign Training Node, Umroi Cantt on September 14.

The aim of the exercise was to achieve interoperability and to acquaint each other with operational procedures and combat drills. It was evident from what was witnessed that both armies were able to achieve this aim, said the press release.

The exercise was conducted under the United Nations (UN) mandate. Both contingents jointly participated in all the tactical drills as well as operational discussions.

The exercise culminated with a 48-hour validation exercise which included creation of a Temporary Operating Base (TOB), establishing an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, isolation of the village, Heliborne Operations, conduct of raid and hostage rescue. The exercise also included the display and active use of new-generation equipment by both armies.

The closing ceremony was organised as a solemn occasion to felicitate outstanding soldiers and to showcase each other's cultural and martial heritage. A series of programmes displaying the rich culture and heritage of both countries was also organised. Both armies shared valuable combat experiences and best practices.

Besides training, both contingents also participated in a number of extracurricular activities, including Volleyball, Basketball and Tug of War matches and a cultural event on the final day to increase the bonhomie between troops.

The joint training was undoubtedly an astounding success. It was another significant milestone achieved in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it further helped in cementing ties between the two nations. (ANI)

