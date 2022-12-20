New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): In 1947, when India achieved independence, a commitment was made to providing a democratic model of governance to its citizens.

The country's Constitution, which was implemented on January 26, 1950, laid the foundation for a democratic republic. India's commitment to upholding the democratic principles enshrined in the country's Constitution sets it apart from its South Asian neighbours.

China, for example, has been rocked by massive protests against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s decades-long misrule, Pakistan continues to live under the threat and sway of Pakistani generals, Sri Lanka has plunged into a deep economic crisis owing to mismanagement and corruption, and opposition to Myanmar's military coup in 2021 has seen many citizens imprisoned or sentenced to death.

India, however, is thriving due to its deeply ingrained democratic underpinnings, which provide the drive and direction to take the right calls under all circumstances.

"In my view, the number one pillar of democracy is elections and on that India scores extremely well. India is a relatively liberal country, it's an extraordinarily liberal country," said Salvatore Babones, political scientist based in Sydney.

India's Constitution, which was recently termed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, DY Chandrachud, as an egalitarian socially transformative document, has been the one book that all Indians, irrespective of their colour, creed or political affiliations have sworn allegiance to, since the country's inception.

The universal adult franchise - a power cum responsibility that enables every citizen over 18 years of age to indirectly participate in the government's decisions, provides equal rights to the previously marginalized and dispossessed people their 'right to equality'. This has proven to be the most significant step in nation-building.

From a Panchayat election for selecting a village chief to electing the Prime Minister of the country, all three tiers of Indian governance have elections on a periodic basis.

The Election Commission of India, an autonomous constitutional body, has been successfully organizing elections across the country. This is no easy feat considering India had nearly 900 million eligible voters in the 2019 general elections.

India has been regarded as one of the world's most successful electoral democracies.

In addition to parliament and the electorate, there are other equally important institutions, including the judiciary and a free press, which provide checks and balances to the functioning of the country.

The Indian democratic system guarantees the right to free speech and expression. It is a system where different interests and ideas are contested amicably.

It is said that democracy and economic success go hand in hand. India would be a prime example. India is making large strides in fields across the spectrum today.

India's democratic system, which is adopting progressive social and economic principles, continues to draw in businesses and people.

With a strong bedrock of democratic ideals in place, Brand India is set to take off and be a shining star for the world to behold. (ANI)

