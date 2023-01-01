New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): With dazzling fireworks and electrifying music, cities across India welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and show.

From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round.

In Delhi, people in large numbers gathered at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Special parties were organized at pubs and clubs in different parts of the national capital.

Excitement was on the rocks in Mumbai, the 'city of dreams' where people were swaying to the exhilarating musical extravaganza at the pubs. A huge crowd flocked to Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year.

Goa turned into a utopia of merriment with beaches dazzled with colourful lighting. DJ parties were organized at hotels and resorts. Almost all major casinos, restaurants and bars organised music programmes and other special events to celebrate the new year.

Kochi welcomed New Year with the mega Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi.

People celebrated the arrival of the New Year with dazzling lights, music and dance in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. Similarly, a huge crowd emerged at Mall Road in Himachal Pradesh's Manali to welcome the New Year.

In Odisha's Puri, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-feet high and 15-feet long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannatha at Puri beach to welcome New Year. Pattnaik created the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra using 10 tons of sand. He decorated the sculpture with flowers and wrote the message "Jai Jagannath". (ANI)

