Mumbai, December 19: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal asserted that this year (2021-22) India will achieve USD 400 billion export target, something which has never happened before.

Further, talking about the new markets which will help India to achieve the said export target, Goyal said, "The United Arab Emirates will become a gateway for Indian trade to the Middle East and Africa and we may set up a huge India mart to tap that market."

"Talks on India-UAE Free Trade Agreement is underway. They have committed USD 100 billion for investment and infrastructure creation in India," Goyal said.

Goyal made the following comments on Saturday after laying the foundation stone for the mega common facility centre at the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone in Mumbai.

