Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Indian Air Force arranged a IL-76 aircraft for airlifting 388 residents of Ladakh from Jammu to Leh on Sunday morning.

Notably, two IL-76 aircrafts landed at the Air Force station in Jammu for airlifting the citizens.

However, there's no clarity yet on why the Ladakh residents had to be airlifted from Jammu.

Under operation 'Sadbhavna', the Indian Air Force has been extending assistance to residents in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from time to time. (ANI)

