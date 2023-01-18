IAF also assists by evacuating patients using helicopters from remote locations (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Wednesday commenced courier services from Kargil to Srinagar and Jammu to provide relief and succour to the civil population of the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to Lieutenant colonel Devender Anand, PRO (Defence), the civilian population of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh face challenging conditions in winter due to the closure of the road from Srinagar to Kargil because of snowfall.

"Indian Air Force has been providing relief and succour to the civil population apart from remaining on high alert to face any unforeseen contingencies," the Lieutenant colonel said.

During these difficult times, IAF provides airlift to the locals from Srinagar to Kargil and from Kargil to Jammu and Srinagar.

IAF also assists by evacuating patients using helicopters from remote locations, as a life-saving measure.

"This year Kargil courier services from Kargil to Srinagar and Jammu commenced on January 18 and will continue throughout the road closure period. The courier services will operate between Srinagar and Kargil on every Monday and Wednesday and between Kargil and Jammu on every Tuesday and Thursday," he said.

A coordination meeting was held recently between representatives of IAF and civil authorities to work out the modalities and details of the courier services. (ANI)

