Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 14 (ANI): The 114 Helicopter Unit of the Indian Air Force evacuated an injured mountaineer from Mount Nun's base camp in Ladakh, in a rescue operation on Sunday.

"114 HU #Leh of Indian Air Force successfully evacuated an injured mountaineer from Mt Nun Base Camp in a daring rescue op," the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Leh said in a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday along with some videos and photos of the operation.

Also Read | Delhi Police Receives Four Calls Over Bombs Being Planted in National Capital Ahead of Independence Day.

Last week, a team of mountaineers under Colonel Rajneesh Joshi from Garhwal Rifles successfully summitted Mount Kun (7103m) and Mount Nun (7135m), according to a press statement from the Indian Army.

They also performed Yoga at Mount Kun, it added.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: 257 People Died So Far; Estimated Loss Worth Over Rs 7000 Crore Occurred Since Onset of Monsoon.

The press release stated further that the "team defied all odds and has created history". The team set the record for the fastest climb of Mountain Kun, which they completed in seven days.

The team of mountaineers also achieved the feat of being the fastest to climb Mountain Nun in four days, the release said.

It was the first team of mountaineers to climb Mountain Nun-Kun and the fastest climb to a peak standing 7000m above sea level.

They also performed yoga at an altitude of 7103 metres, informed the Army through its statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)