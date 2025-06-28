Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Indian Army and Assam Rifles on Saturday commemorated the 26th Memorial Day of Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous)--a Kargil War hero who laid down his life during Operation Vijay in 1999--at a ceremony held at the Kenguruse War Memorial, Nerhe Phezha, Nagaland.

The event was attended by Major General Manish Kumar, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance were the proud parents of the martyr, veterans and ex-servicemen from Wokha and Kohima, personnel from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, local dignitaries, and students from Don Bosco School (Chiephebozou), Fernbrook School (Wokha), G. Rio Higher Secondary School (Kohima), and Assam Rifles Public School (Chieswema).

The ceremony began with a wreath laying by the Chief Guest, followed by the lighting of the Amar Jawan Jyoti. A moving documentary film on the life and gallant sacrifice of Capt Kenguruse, MVC (P), was screened for all attendees.

A prayer ceremony was conducted in his honour, followed by a ceremonial march past by contingents from 1 Nagaland NCC Battalion, the Fernbrook School Pipe Band, veterans, and the Assam Rifles Pipe Band. Mr. and Mrs. Kenguruse were specially felicitated for their strength, resilience, and the legacy of their brave son.

In his keynote address, Maj Gen Manish Kumar highlighted Capt Kenguruse's unmatched courage, leadership, and supreme sacrifice, stating that his story would continue to inspire future generations of Indians.

To extend service beyond the battlefield, Neiselie Kenguruse inaugurated the "Capt N Kenguruse, MVC Medical Camp", a civil outreach initiative by Assam Rifles.

A biography of the Braveheart, authored by his elder brother Neingutoulie Kenguruse, was also unveiled on this solemn occasion.

The ceremony concluded with a strong sense of national pride and solemn reverence, reaffirming the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to honouring its heroes and upholding their legacy. (ANI)

