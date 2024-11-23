Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): Approximately 5,000 veterans participated in a grand event in Poonch on Friday to mark the 77th anniversary of the historic military link-up of Poonch, a border district in Jammu and Kashmir, with the rest of the country, according to a release.

The Poonch Link-Up Day is a significant event in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, commemorating the Indian Army's successful conclusion of a grueling 15-month siege of Poonch on this day in 1948 under the leadership of the revered Brigadier Pritam Singh.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 2 Children Aged 7, 3 Strangled to Death; Police Investigating Parents Amid Accusations and Counter-Accusations.

Despite enduring hunger, disease, and relentless assaults by the Pakistani Army, the unwavering spirit of the people of Poonch and the Indian Army triumphed.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, reflected on the shared legacy, stating, "Today, we come together to honour the courage, resilience, and unbreakable bond that the Awam and Indian Army have shared over the past 77 years."

Also Read | Bengaluru: Woman Accused Hangs Self, Alleges Harassment by Investigating Officer in Suicide Note.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation in sports such as football, cricket, hockey, and volleyball, with villages competing passionately and showcasing exceptional talent. City FC, Shahpur Cricket Club, Shyam Lal Hockey Club, and Shaheed Manjeet Singh Club emerged victorious. Taekwondo, a relatively uncommon sport in the region, also featured performances worthy of national recognition. A bike rally was flagged off as part of the festivities.

A Talent Hunt provided a platform for young performers, including Nazir, a visually impaired poet from Mendhar, who expressed his gratitude, saying, "Performing in front of such a large audience is a dream come true. I am thankful to the Army for giving us this opportunity." The General Officer Commanding of the 25 Infantry Division emphasised the importance of such events in fostering unity, stating, "This is more than a contest; it is a celebration of our shared dreams and strength in unity."

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva interacted with the winners, applauding their determination and sportsmanship. Alongside sports, cultural events showcased the district's rich heritage, featuring traditional folk songs, dances, and poetry unique to Poonch, highlighting the unity and shared history of the region.

The General further remarked, "These veterans served their time in the Army. Now it's our turn to serve them." The rally, held at the historic Pritam Stadium, underscored the Indian Army's enduring commitment to its veterans.

A Defence spokesperson noted, "For the people of Poonch and the Indian Army, Poonch Day is more than a commemoration--it is a celebration of a living, breathing relationship. The district has been buzzing with activity for the past month, culminating in a series of vibrant events reflecting the community's festive spirit."

Poonch Day 2024 was a fitting tribute to the resilience, courage, and unbreakable bond between the people of Poonch and the Indian Army. It celebrated a shared legacy that continues to protect this vital border district and its community, according to the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)