Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a special celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti at the foothills of Uri, bringing together soldiers and local civilians in a spirit of unity and harmony. The event aimed to honour the teachings and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, whose message of peace, compassion, and service continues to inspire millions worldwide.

The celebration included devotional prayers, kirtans (spiritual hymns), and community feasts (langar), symbolising the values of equality and brotherhood that Guru Nanak Dev Ji stood for.

This joint observance by the Indian Army and residents underscored the deep cultural ties and mutual respect shared between the armed forces and the people of the region. By involving civilians in the festivities, the Army seeks to strengthen its bond with the local population and promote interfaith harmony in the border area. Events like these not only preserve India's diverse spiritual heritage but also reinforce the message that unity in diversity is the nation's greatest strength.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dehradun to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru.

During his visit, CM Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state while recalling the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night.

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb. (ANI)

