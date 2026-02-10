Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has slammed the claims made by a certain brand strategist about her professional interaction with the actor. On Tuesday, the actor’s team took to their X, formerly Twitter, and shared a note denying the claims made by the brand strategist. Allu Arjun Stopped by CISF at the Airport for Mask Removal; Officer Applauded for Strict Security Enforcement (Watch Video)

Allu Arjun's Team Shares Post on X - View Post

Allu Arjun Team Denies Allegations

They wrote, “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously”. They further mentioned, “Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information”.

Brand Strategist’s Claims Against Allu Arjun

Recently, the brand strategist claimed in a podcast that meeting the actor involved navigating a large entourage, multiple managers, and highly structured protocols. She said that the team allegedly enforces as many as 42 dos and don'ts for those who meet the star. She further stated that these rules include restrictions such as not shaking hands and avoiding direct eye contact with the actor. ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Allu Arjun To Star in ‘Minnal Murali’ Fame Director Basil Joseph’s Upcoming Film? Here’s What We Know.

Allu Arjun Congratulates Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Earlier, Allu Arjun has penned a congratulatory message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela as the couple welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. Congratulating the happy couple for embracing parenthood for the second time, Allu Arjun shared on social media, "Congratulations to @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela on being wonderful parents once again. Immense joy and celebration all around (sic)". Talking about 'dada' Chiranjeevi, AA added, "The pride and happiness are radiating on @KChiruTweets garu’s face and Chittika’s as well. So happy to see them and the entire family’s smiling faces. The little ones have brought in so much delight to the world with their entry. Double the love, double the joy, for a beautiful new beginning”. AA's father, Allu Aravind, and Ram Charan’s mother Surekha are siblings.

