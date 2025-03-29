New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met with Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday to discuss a range of geostrategic issues.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military collaboration and exploring joint initiatives to bolster regional security.

Also Read | Centre Okays Inclusion of Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project: PM Narendra Modi Hails Cabinet Decisions, Says 'Committed to All-Round Development of Bihar'.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "Shri Pranay Verma, High Commissioner of #India to #Bangladesh, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and discussed a range of geostrategic issues. They exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military collaboration and exploring avenues for joint initiatives for strengthening regional security."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and China on Friday signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation and eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on various sectors including translation and production of classics, exchanges and cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange, media, sports and health sectors, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

Also Read | Death Threats to Bhajan Lal Sharma and Prem Chand Bairwa; DSP Removed, 9 Cops Suspended.

Bangladesh has secured a commitment of USD 2.1 billion in Chinese investments, loans, and grants from the Chinese government and its companies during Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's "milestone" visit to China.

Bangladeshi officials and the Chinese ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen, said nearly 30 Chinese companies have pledged to invest one billion dollars in the exclusive Chinese Industrial Economic Zone after the Chief Adviser urged private enterprises to invest in Bangladesh's manufacturing sector.

China has also planned to lend some USD 400 million in the Mongla port modernisation project, some USD 350 million in the development of the China Industrial Economic Zone and another USD 150 million as technical assistance. The rest of the amount would come as grants and other forms of lending.

Bangladesh's former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad A Arafat, has claimed that Bangladesh's economy may be tanking, hundreds of thousands may have lost their livelihoods, inflation may be out of control but Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, and his confidants have had a very "prosperous seven and a half months."

India's relations with Bangladesh have been strained following violence against Hindu minorities under the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government after Sheikh Hasina's ouster. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)