Sunderbani (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Indian Army's Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Kuldeep Chand of 9 Punjab laid down his life while leading a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on Friday night.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps paid tribute to the fallen soldier. "General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr 2025," the post read.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

https://x.com/Whiteknight_IA/status/1910906750464561176

"His team's valour and Sub Kuldeep's ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Corps added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Meanwhile, the White Knight Corps earlier confirmed that two more Pakistani terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing Operation Chhatru in Kishtwar. The operation has been ongoing for the past four days, with a total of three terrorists killed so far, according to Army sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, security forces had intensified search and cordon operations after an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua a day earlier.

Multiple surveillance measures and ambushes were set up in the area based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sources said.

Authorities have placed the entire region on high alert as search operations continue to track down potential threats.

In a separate counter-terror operation named 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region, four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel lost their lives, while two terrorists were gunned down. Security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site. The operation began on March 23 after locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)