India News | Indian Army Conducts Trophy Tour of 21st Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament at Digboi

Digboi (Assam) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Indian Army, carrying forward the legacy of bravery and sacrifice of Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra, conducted the Trophy Tour of the 21st Capt Jintu Gogoi, VrC Memorial Football Tournament at Digboi on Saturday.

The outreach initiative was organised by the Red Shield Gunners under the aegis of Spear Corps with the objective of inspiring youth and strengthening bonds with the local community through sports, according to a release.

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A major highlight of the event was a Valour Run at Oil Valley School, Digboi, where students enthusiastically carried the Torch of Sportsmanship, symbolising courage, discipline and commitment to excellence. The run served as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Capt Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra and underscored the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork among young minds.

Students of Oil Valley School showcased remarkable discipline through a smart NCC march-past, complemented by a spirited band performance and vibrant cultural presentations that reflected the rich cultural heritage of the region. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers and members of the local community, according to the release.

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During the interactive session, the students were inspired by the life and valour of Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra, motivating them to imbibe values of patriotism, perseverance and leadership. The Trophy Tour at Digboi successfully generated enthusiasm ahead of the upcoming tournament while honouring a brave son of Assam.

Now in its 20th edition, this tournament has blossomed into a vibrant celebration of sporting excellence, captivating sports enthusiasts across the region. It not only highlights the burgeoning talent of young footballers but also stands as a poignant tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of our nation's heroes.

The Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Football Tournament is not merely a sporting event; it is a resounding call to honour our past while inspiring future generations to embrace the spirit of unity and resilience through sports. (ANI)

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