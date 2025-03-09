New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar-XII is set to take place in Kyrgyzstan from March 10 to 23.

According to the Ministry of Defence, exercise Khanjar XII has evolved into an annual training event since its inception in 2011.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: Vice-President Admitted to AIIMS After Complaining of Chest Pain, Condition Stable; PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery.

The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in India in January 2024.

The Indian contingent is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan contingent is represented by Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade.

Also Read | Honour Killing in Baghpat: Man and His Girlfriend Strangled to Death in UP’s Sadakpur Jonmana Village After Family Members Find Them Together at Her Home.

The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations in urban and mountainous high-altitude terrain scenarios.

The exercise will also focus on developing advanced Special Forces skills of sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft.

Beyond rigorous training, the exercise will feature vibrant cultural exchanges, including the celebration of the Kyrgyz festival Nowruz. This interaction will further cement the bond of friendship between the two nations.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan to fostering peace, stability, and security in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, India and Japan held the 7th Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi, focusing on the defence cooperation plan, exercise Dharma Guardian, military education and other important topics.The talks also explored possible collaboration in niche technologies and operational training between both countries.

The Indian Army's ADG of Public Information wrote on X that India and Japan held the 7th Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) in New Delhi from March 6-7.

Focus areas of the talks included the annual Defence Cooperation Plan, Exercise Dharma Guardian, military education, domain expert exchanges, exploring collaboration in niche technologies and operational training.

"The ADG also informed that the Japanese delegation was briefed on Indian Army's United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and the training being conducted by Centre for UN Peacekeeping.

"They also had an insightful interaction with the Indian Army think tank CLAWS (The Centre for Land Warfare Studies) on a host of geostrategic issues." ADG PI added.

The 6th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian was also underway at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan, an official statement said.

Running from February 24 to March 9, the exercise highlights the deepening defence ties between India and Japan, with both nations engaging in extensive training activities aimed at enhancing cooperation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)