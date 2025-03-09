New Delhi, March 9: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS here early on Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said. Dhankhar (73) was taken to the hospital around 2 am and was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, head cardiology at AIIMS Delhi. The vice-president is stable and under observation, a source said, adding that a group of doctors is monitoring his condition. Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: PM Narendra Modi Visits AIIMS Delhi, Prays for Vice President’s Speedy Recovery.

PM Wishes Speedy Recovery

Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS on Sunday afternoon and inquired about Dhankhar's health. In a post on X, Modi said, "Went to AIIMS and inquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery." Union Health Minister J P Nadda also visited AIIMS to inquire about Dhankhar's health.