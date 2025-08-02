Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Continuing to assist civil authorities during natural calamities, the Army remained dedicated flood relief operations across affected regions of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

In Madhya Pradesh, columns deployed in Guna and Shivpuri districts were derequisitioned on Saturday following stabilisation of the situation. Meanwhile, a flood relief column operating from Ashoknagar-Gwalior is actively conducting reconnaissance of the Isagarh and Sihora areas to assess potential requirements for relief and support.

In Dholpur, Rajasthan, an Army column remains on standby, ready to respond immediately if the situation deteriorates.

Simultaneously, responding swiftly to a requisition received from the Deputy Commissioner of Sriganganagar, the Indian Army has mobilised a team. This team is tasked with providing technical assistance for waterlogging issues due to flood-like conditions. The civil administration has requested five pumping sets and two kilometres of hosepipe to address the situation.

Over 105 civilians have been rescued by the security forces so far, and medical aid has been extended to more than 300 individuals.

The Indian Army continues to monitor the situation closely and remains fully prepared to respond to any emergent contingencies with speed, compassion, and professionalism.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Soni said, "A joint control room of the police and administration has been established. Teams have been formed, and around 150 people have been rescued. Two bodies have been recovered."

"The police have conducted their postmortems and handed over the bodies to their families. The needs of the people are being taken care of," SP Soni said.

Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal told ANI that Guna has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past three days, causing a flood-like situation in Fatehgarh and Bamori.

"Guna has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past three days. A flood-like situation arose in many areas, such as Fatehgarh and the Bamori area. Four rescue teams have been deployed in Guna city, and separate teams have been deployed in Fatehgarh and the Bamori area," Collector Kishore Kumar said.

He added that teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) began the rescue operations.

"The Army, NDRF, and SDRF teams have also arrived. The situation is now under control. We have also been providing relief materials. Two casualties have been reported," Kumar said. (ANI)

