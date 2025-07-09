Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Renowned traditional Herbal Practitioner from East Siang district, Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego, was honoured on Wednesday at Sigar Military Station in Pasighat for her outstanding contributions and untiring efforts in the field of indigenous knowledge systems.

An official press release stated that Lego was felicitated by the Commander, Spear Corps, with a memento during an hour-long ceremony honouring her achievements, following a brief introduction that highlighted her background and commitment to preserving the traditional healing system.

Addressing the occasion, Padma Shri Lego extended her gratitude for the honour bestowed by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army.

Emphasising that Nature holds the cure for most ailments, Yanung Jamoh Lego said, "The medicinal and healing properties of plants and herbs are a gift from Mother Nature to humankind."

Lego also mentioned that the old traditional healing system is an important component in the wellness and healthcare system.

The release further mentioned that Lego spoke on her lifelong calling to heal needy patients through herbal medicine.

Speaking of her patient base, which has increased from various corners of the country, she added that researchers and PhD scholars also avail themselves of her herbal expertise for their academic research work.

Lego, born on 9 July 1963, holds an MSc in Agriculture from Assam Agricultural University and has also served as a District Agricultural Officer (DAO) in the Department of Agriculture. He is retiring from government service in 2023, said the release. (ANI)

