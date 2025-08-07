Lucknow, August 7: The Indian Army, in close coordination with the civil administration, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has intensified its ongoing search and rescue operations in the flood-affected regions of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarakhand, a top Army official said on Thursday. Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva, Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of Central Command, said the Army has been operating on a war footing and remains fully committed to providing all necessary assistance around the clock.

Speaking at a press conference, Sachdeva said, "In complete synergy with civil administration, Indian Air Force, NDME, ITPP, the Indian Army has intensified the joint relief operations in certain key aspects. As the first responders, our infantry battalion at Herzil reacted under the commanding officer in 15 minutes of the incident. This was despite a few of our personnel themselves being affected. Since then, Additional columns have been deployed. Our special forces from Agra in N 32 and C-295 aircraft have flown Medical personnel with all required equipment and accessories." Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 50 Civilians, JCO, 8 Jawans Still Missing After Flash Flood and Landslides in Uttarakhand’s Dharali.

Indian Army Intensifies Rescue Operations in Uttarkashi

Army providing relief to the injured at #Uttarkashi’s Dharali region near Harsil, after an entire village was reportedly washed away due to a cloudburst. @adgpi | #Uttrakhand pic.twitter.com/ACgyB2c3Ow — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 7, 2025

Indian Air Force Chinook Heavy Lift Choppers Carry Out Relief Operations

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Indian Air Force Chinook heavy lift choppers carry out relief operations in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Source: IAF pic.twitter.com/pCTyBq1krJ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

"The engineers have moved specialised equipment, and engineer task forces have been deployed, including with the BRO, with efforts to clear the communication lines. Special equipment and technological gadgets, including ground-penetrating radars, drones, and logistic drones, are being insured. Search and rescue dogs have been inducted, including by airlifting them. The Russians are being airdropped for relief to the locals and the stranded tourists. The root opening is being carried out. The Indian Army, Army Aviation, and the IF in complete synergy are undertaking," he added.

Lt Gen Sachdeva said these engineers have brought in specialised machinery to clear communication lines and restore access routes. Ground-penetrating radars and surveillance drones, including logistic drones, are also being used to aid in search efforts. He added that search-and-rescue dogs have been inducted into the operation and were airlifted to the region as part of the urgent response. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Interacts With Rescue Team Before Deployment; Badrinath Highway Blocked Near Pipalkoti (See Pics and Video).

"Efforts are also underway to restore critical communication services in the disaster-hit areas. The Army has provided satellite phones, and satellite-based web terminals are being installed to enable limited internet connectivity near the affected sites," he added. Efforts are also underway to restore critical communication services in the disaster-hit areas. The Army has provided satellite phones, and satellite-based web terminals are being installed to enable limited internet connectivity near the affected sites.

Medical evacuations are ongoing, and the Army has established joint control rooms in Dehradun, Joshimath, and more recently, in the heart of the affected areas, Harsil and Dharali, which are now fully operational. Highlighting the urgency and high-level attention being given to the situation, Lt Gen Sachdeva noted that General Yogendra Dimri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command, reached the affected zone on August 6 to oversee the operations personally, despite challenging weather and terrain.

"The Indian Army continues to work relentlessly, in total synergy with other agencies, to ensure every possible assistance reaches those in need," Sachdeva said. Meanwhile, Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall struck the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant damage and leaving several people feared missing. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the village of Dharali to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)