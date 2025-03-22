New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): A special cataract eye surgery camp is being held at 158 Base Hospital, Bengdubi Military Station. The camp was inaugurated by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, on March 20 and is set to "restore vision" for over 350 veterans, dependents, and select civilians, Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Conducted under the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment, this initiative underscores the Indian Army's dedication to healthcare outreach and community welfare, as per the ministry.

Organised under the Trishakti Corps, the initiative prioritises the vision care needs of serving and retired defence personnel and their families. While inaugurating the camp, Lt Gen RC Tiwari lauded the medical team's expertise and dedication, reaffirming the Army's commitment to the well-being of its personnel, veterans, and the broader community. He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in enhancing healthcare access for veterans and their families.

Bengdubi and the adjoining areas hold strategic importance, catering to a vast population across West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and even Nepal. "With an ex-servicemen population of approximately 96,000, this initiative aims to deliver cutting-edge ophthalmic care, ensuring timely medical intervention for those who served the nation."

The camp, conducted under the directives of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, follows a request from the Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose. This reflects a collaborative effort between the state and military leadership to extend high-quality ophthalmic treatment to the region, reinforcing the Indian Army's commitment to veterans' healthcare in the eastern sector.

Leading the medical team is Brigadier Sanjay Mishra, a distinguished ophthalmic surgeon and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital Research and Referral, New Delhi. The team comprises Army Hospital Research and Referral specialists, Base Hospital Delhi Cantt, and Command Hospital Lucknow, aiming to conduct between 300 and 350 surgeries over three days. "Patients are assured of the best possible ophthalmic care with state-of-the-art equipment and high-quality lenses."

Among the many veterans benefiting from the initiative is Subedar (Retd) Ramesh Thapa, who expressed gratitude for the Army's unwavering support. "For years, my eyesight had been deteriorating, making even simple tasks difficult. When I heard about this camp, I knew this was a blessing. Today, after my surgery, I can see the world Much clearer. The Indian Army has again stood by us, ensuring we receive the best medical care. I am deeply thankful."

As a significant step toward military-civil cooperation, some civilians also receive free cataract surgeries on a first-come, first-served basis, reinforcing the Indian Army's role in community engagement.

This marks the third camp organised by the Indian Army, following highly successful camps in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and Jaipur, Rajasthan. (ANI)

