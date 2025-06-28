Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 28 (PTI) A team of Indian Army personnel on Saturday visited the house of Kargil war hero Gunner Shiju Kumar here and honoured his sacrifice for the nation.

The Army men met Sapna Rajeev, the sister of Shiju Kumar, and held talks with her as part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas outreach programme, a defence statement said.

A memento and personalised letter from the General Officer Commanding were handed over to her on behalf of the Indian Army, it said.

Students and teachers from Chinmaya Higher Secondary School Vazhuthacaud, family members of Kumar and ex-servicemen participated in the solemn event, the statement added.

