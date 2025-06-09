New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Indian Army is all set to commence a series of events commemorating the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the indomitable spirit, sacrifice and courage of the personnel who defended our borders in 1999. The commemoration will continue till July 26.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the Nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

Also Read | Axiom-4 Mission: Launch of Axiom-4 Mission To Send Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla to International Space Station Postponed to June 11, Says ISRO.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. This War will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen Sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy.

This year, commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities aimed at engaging the local communities and honouring the memories of the war Heroes, including important operations and events of the Battle. All events are meticulously planned and designed to reflect the patriotic, adventurous and cultural spirit of the Indian Army in the rugged and harsh terrain of Western Ladakh.

Also Read | Gwalior: Cops Foil Woman’s Suicide Bid As She Sits on Railway Tracks With Her Minor Son To End Their Lives After Being Insulted by Husband in Front of Family.

As part of commemoration, a Special Outreach Drive commencing from this week is planned to honour the Next of Kin of War Heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation during the Kargil War. This outreach drive will be the first of its kind, where 545 Next of Kin will be visited by representatives of the Indian Army and will be felicitated at their place of residence.

A team of Army Personnel will visit 25 States, 2 Union Territories and Nepal carrying a letter of gratitude on behalf of the Indian Army, a memento, details of benefits authorised by various Central and State Government agencies, and also ascertain difficulties, if any, being faced by the families of War Heroes. The Indian Army also remains steadfast in its commitment to support families of War Heroes and will utilise this opportunity to address the grievances of Next of Kin. The Indian Army will also collect memorabilia to preserve their legacy and will find an honourable place for these in the Kargil War Memorial, Dras.

These events will culminate on 26th July with a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony at Kargil War Memorial, a symbol of honour and respect for the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation. The two-month-long commemoration will not only honour the past, but also inspire the present and future generations to uphold the values of service and sacrifice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)