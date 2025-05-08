New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh lauded the Indian Armed Forces for conducting Operation Sindoor, and said that India's action had taught a big lesson to the terrorist organisations funded and nurtured inside Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The entire country is united along with the Indian Army. The way they attacked nine terrorist hideouts under Operation Sindoor yesterday, after which Masood Azhar was seen wailing and saying that he will issue a threatening press release, shows that the Indian Army has taught a big lesson to the terrorist organisations funded and nurtured inside Pakistan. The aspiration of the entire country is the elimination of terrorists and giving a befitting reply to Pakistan."

Also Read | Scotch Whisky and Gin Prices To Drop Following Import Duty Cuts Under India-UK FTA; Domestic Players Unhappy Over Concessions, Here's Why.

He emphasised that the Indian Army and Government are capable of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan.

"I bow my head in salute to Dinesh Sharma from Haryana for his supreme sacrifice. The Indian Government and Army are capable of giving a befitting reply to such a cowardly act by Pakistan," Sanjay Singh added.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Heavy Stone for Opposing Same-Sex Relationship, Arrested.

Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

The strikes were aimed at avenging the victims of the Pahalgam attack and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay appreciated the efforts of the armed forces in carrying out Operation Sindoor and appealed that all must stand united.

"We salute the Armed Forces. We all must stand united. 140 crore Indians are feeling proud today. We will meet with the government today to discuss this. Operation Sindoor was the perfect operation. We must raise the slogan of the fight against terrorism in the world," Bandyopadhyay told ANI.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting called by the Centre over Operation Sindoor at the Parliament Annexe building concluded on Thursday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties over India's action on cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several others who participated in the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the country has taken a "big action" for which all the parties will be briefed about the operation, which is the government's responsibility.

He further asserted that the entire nation stands with the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)