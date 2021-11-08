New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, on Monday said that the Indian Army is undergoing rapid modernization and is increasingly looking at indigenous solutions for its operational needs.

The army chief was addressing a webinar organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Perform Rituals at Yamuna’s Banks Despite DDMA Ban.

In his address, the army chief said, "Indian Army is undergoing rapid modernization and is increasingly looking at indigenous solutions for its operational needs. I reassure all that Indian Army will always take lead when it comes to our role in facilitating the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat."

"The government's AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative has given the much needed national stimulus and a fresh lease of energy to inspire the revival of domestic industry," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Murders Husband Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct in Bengaluru Rural District, Surrenders.

The army chief added, "India has an expanding industrial base. We are confident that most of the core requirements of defence equipments can be realised in house. I wish to congratulate the FICCI for its constant endeavours in facilitating the defence industry."

SP Shukla, Chair, FICCI Defence and Aerospace Committee at the annual webinar on Army Make Projects also spoke on the event. Lieutenant General Shantanu Dayal, DCOAS (CD&S) was also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)