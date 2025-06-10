New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): On the solemn occasion of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army is paying tribute to the families of the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, according to the official statement.

Visiting their homes, the Army is reminding the citizens of India of the unparalleled courage and valour displayed by these sons of the soil in the service of Mother India.

According to the release, as a mark of deep respect and eternal gratitude, Indian Army officers and soldiers visited Capt Vijayant Thapar's home in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and respectfully honoured his Father, Col (Retd) V N Thapar, and mother by presenting them with a commemorative memento.

The visit evoked deep emotions and immense pride among the family members. Every face glowed with honour, and the atmosphere resounded with patriotic chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is all set to commence a series of events commemorating the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour the indomitable spirit, sacrifice and courage of the personnel who defended our borders in 1999. The commemoration will continue till July 26.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the Nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. This War will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen Sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy.

This year, commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities aimed at engaging the local communities and honouring the memories of the war Heroes, including important operations and events of the Battle. All events are meticulously planned and designed to reflect the patriotic, adventurous and cultural spirit of the Indian Army in the rugged and harsh terrain of Western Ladakh. (ANI)

