Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): In a groundbreaking move, the Indian Army's Southern Command War Memorial in Pune has appointed an all-female team of guides to lead visitors through the memorial's rich military history.

This pioneering initiative promotes women's empowerment, challenges traditional gender roles, and highlights women's evolving role in preserving and narrating India's military heritage.

The team consists of four women: Vijaya Sakpal, a Veer Nari (war widow); Sharda Umbarkar, wife of an Indian Army veteran; and Kalyani Bhosale and Mukta Chavan, spouses of serving soldiers. These women have broken stereotypes by taking on a profession traditionally dominated by men.

Their role extends beyond tour guiding; they serve as storytellers of India's military legacy, fostering a deeper public understanding of the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

The guides have undergone extensive training in military history, public speaking, and museum curation, providing detailed insights into pre- and post-independence wars, military equipment, and stories of bravery enshrined at the War Memorial and Southern Command Museum.

These women are breaking stereotypes by stepping into a profession that has long been male-dominated. Their rigorous training ensures an engaging and informative experience for visitors while also boosting their confidence and professional skills.

Beyond education and awareness, this initiative also offers financial independence to these women, reinforcing the importance of economic empowerment in social transformation.

By securing stable employment with competitive wages, they are not only supporting their families but also challenging societal perceptions about women's roles in the workforce.

The presence of female guides at the memorial inspires young visitors, particularly girls, who witness women confidently engaging with military narratives and historical storytelling.

Their perspectives add depth and nuance to the war memorial's stories, ensuring a more inclusive approach to preserving India's military history.

Through this initiative, the Indian Army is not only honouring its past but also contributing to gender inclusivity and social change, making the Southern Command War Memorial a beacon of progress in military heritage and women's empowerment. (ANI)

