Kanniyakumari, October 16: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday said that it had apprehended a fishing boat with five Sri Lankans off the Kanniyakumari coast in Tamil Nadu.

In a sea-air coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard ship Shaurya apprehended a Sri Lankan fishing boat 74 nautical miles south of Kanyakumari. Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 16 Indian Fishermen From Tamil Nadu, Seizes 2 Fishing Boats for Violating IMBL.

"In a sea-air coordinated operation Indian Coast Guard ship Shaurya apprehended Sri Lankan fishing boat IMULA 0628 NBO alongwith 05 crew, 74 nautical miles south of Kanyakumari," the ICG said in a tweet. The ICG handed over the boat with five crew to the Coastal Security Group of Tuticorin for further investigation. Indian Coast Guard Frees Six Indian Fishermen From Pakistani Captivity in High Seas Along Maritime Border.

"Boat with 05 crew was handed over to Coastal Security Group, Tuticorin for further investigation," the Indian Coast Guard added. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)